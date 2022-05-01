Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.98. 1,104,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.04 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.57.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.