Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.98. 1,104,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.04 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
