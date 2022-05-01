Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,020 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,420,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,659,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

