Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 13,243 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,111. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.19.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

