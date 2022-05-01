Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 17,397 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,397 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on YUMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. 3,175,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,078. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.