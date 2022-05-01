Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,360 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $13.47 on Friday, reaching $469.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,820. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.54 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.