Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 28,332 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,332 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,167,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.62. 1,126,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.89 and its 200 day moving average is $126.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

