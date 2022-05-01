Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 30,602 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,602 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 0.9% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $43,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and have sold 574,625 shares worth $51,649,366. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

SCHW stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.33. 7,744,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,110,399. The company has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $65.73 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

