Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 71,222 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,222 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.64% of Paya worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paya by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 315,193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Paya by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,155,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Paya by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after buying an additional 1,415,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paya by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after buying an additional 76,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Paya by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after buying an additional 1,599,828 shares in the last quarter.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Shares of PAYA stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 948,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,510. The stock has a market cap of $672.24 million, a P/E ratio of -509.00 and a beta of -0.12. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

