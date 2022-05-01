Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 8,012 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,839 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.43.

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,950 shares of company stock worth $12,975,167. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.22. 2,871,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,568. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

