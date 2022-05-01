Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,807 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,994,000 after buying an additional 984,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,233,000 after buying an additional 977,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,504,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

