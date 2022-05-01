Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,450 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($31.23) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($32.51) target price on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.98) to GBX 2,551 ($32.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($30.27) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.24) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,633 ($33.56).

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,173 ($27.70) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,062. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,259.50 ($28.80). The firm has a market cap of £164.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.00), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($4,940,096.86).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

