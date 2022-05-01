Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Short Interest Up 66.8% in April

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,610,000 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the March 31st total of 8,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 22.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,138. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

