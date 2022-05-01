Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Drops By 51.2%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,905. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $18.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

