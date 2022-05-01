Short Interest in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Declines By 44.9%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DMLP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.11. 87,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,164. The company has a market capitalization of $965.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.52.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 75.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.754 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

