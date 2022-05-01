Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Expands By 102.9%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

East Resources Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. East Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 12.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 416,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 644,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

