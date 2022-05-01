Short Interest in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Drops By 35.7%

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Elbit Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,002,000 after acquiring an additional 193,235 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,865,000 after buying an additional 92,910 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 958.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after buying an additional 365,693 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.37. 16,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.24 and its 200-day moving average is $180.58. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $238.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

