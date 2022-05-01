Short Interest in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Declines By 39.1%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the March 31st total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFOI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Focus by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

EFOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 35,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,816. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 161.01% and a negative net margin of 79.94%. Analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

