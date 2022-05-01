Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Increases By 94.2%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NWVCF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,422. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. EnWave has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

