Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Declines By 57.6%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAMI remained flat at $$0.12 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,330,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,177,850. Farmmi has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmmi in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

