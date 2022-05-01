Short Interest in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Drops By 48.8%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,282,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,442,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,645,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,660,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Fat Projects Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,246. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target business operating in the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.