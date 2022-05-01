Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Expands By 48.1%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 90,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,613. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.07.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.
