Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Drops By 45.5%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

NASDAQ RFDI traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $75.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

