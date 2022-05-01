Short Interest in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW) Drops By 40.0%

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FOUNW stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,237. Founder SPAC has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

Founder SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

