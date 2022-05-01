Short Interest in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Grows By 106.3%

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the March 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
GNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.
Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
