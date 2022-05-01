Short Interest in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Grows By 106.3%

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the March 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

GNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.76.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.