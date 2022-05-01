Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Decreases By 48.2%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the March 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 3,014.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 371,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 359,240 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 929,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 139,934 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 69,026 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of POTX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 116,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,074. Global X Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13.

