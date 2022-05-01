Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Grows By 45.2%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GREE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Greenidge Generation by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 113,187 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,856,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GREE shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Greenidge Generation from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Greenidge Generation stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,709. Greenidge Generation has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York.

