Short Interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Drops By 48.6%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of GVP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.57. 4,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $32.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. GSE Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.
About GSE Systems (Get Rating)
GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.
