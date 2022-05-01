Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Declines By 61.2%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the March 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLDCY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. 141,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,354. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

HLDCY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henderson Land Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

