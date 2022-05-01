Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Decreases By 51.1%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IPCIF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

