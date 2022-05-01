Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Expands By 75.0%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth $6,380,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 87,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 71,871 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of VLT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 21,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,902. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.