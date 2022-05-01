Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Drops By 65.7%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JBSAY stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. JBS has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on JBS in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

