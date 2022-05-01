Short Interest in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Decreases By 34.3%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the March 31st total of 641,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kaival Brands Innovations Group in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) by 155.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ KAVL opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

