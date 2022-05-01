Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Decreases By 44.9%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS KMTUY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.56. 115,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,952. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

