Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Rises By 55.7%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,500 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the March 31st total of 469,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 522.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average of $81.45. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $94.50.

Several research firms recently commented on LBLCF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

