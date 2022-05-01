Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Rises By 57.5%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Shares of MNTX stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Manitex International by 1,065.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Manitex International by 3,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Manitex International by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitex International (Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.