Short Interest in Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Expands By 91.5%

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the March 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

MYSRF stock remained flat at $$2.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYSRF. Investec downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.72.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

