Short Interest in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Rises By 58.0%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 976,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 176,576 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 870,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,233,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 444,617 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 700,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 599,991 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVSA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 30,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,974. New Vista Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

