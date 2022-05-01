Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Drops By 49.9%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the March 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:NCAUF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,148. Newcore Gold has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

