Short Interest in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Expands By 61.6%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the March 31st total of 62,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 329,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 23.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 89.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 93,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 15.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEXA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 118,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,222. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

