Short Interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Drops By 42.4%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 683,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 934,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 39,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Pintec Technology has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

