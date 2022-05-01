Short Interest in Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Increases By 129.4%

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTOI opened at $0.01 on Friday. Plastic2Oil has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
