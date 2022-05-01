Short Interest in Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Increases By 129.4%

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTOI opened at $0.01 on Friday. Plastic2Oil has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Plastic2Oil (Get Rating)

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

