Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Grows By 85.4%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 195,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Profire Energy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,775. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 164,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Dawson James boosted their price target on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Profire Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.92.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

