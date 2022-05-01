Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Increases By 42.4%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.1 days.

Shares of SLSSF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. Solaris Resources has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Solaris Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaris Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

