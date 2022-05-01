Short Interest in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Declines By 52.2%

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,520,000 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 36,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE TRP traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $52.90. 3,014,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,300. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.