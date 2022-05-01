Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Rises By 117.2%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 663,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 88,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 78,179 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 71,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 605,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 54,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 53,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $7.74 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.