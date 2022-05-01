Short Interest in The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Increases By 100.0%

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SMUUY remained flat at $$6.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.2504 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

About Siam Commercial Bank Public (Get Rating)

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

