Short Interest in The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Increases By 100.0%

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SMUUY remained flat at $$6.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.2504 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

