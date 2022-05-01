Short Interest in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Drops By 52.9%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE TWN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. 8,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,621. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. The Taiwan Fund has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Taiwan Fund by 5,902.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.