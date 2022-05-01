Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Grows By 96.3%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the March 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.45.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines.

