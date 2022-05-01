Short Interest in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Declines By 44.9%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 44,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of RNAZ stock remained flat at $$2.73 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNAZ. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 19.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

