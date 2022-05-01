Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Rises By 66.6%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,900 shares, an increase of 66.6% from the March 31st total of 329,400 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,580,526 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,802,999.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,421,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,713.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 271,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRVI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. 135,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,727. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

TRVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

